Hjaltland’s time in dry dock extended

The Hjaltland.

NorthLink’s Hjaltland is to spend further time in dry dock for repairs – causing further disruption to the passenger ferry service.

The ferry suffered a flooded pump room while in dry dock, but had expected to return to service this week.

However, operator NorthLink has informed passengers that the sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen on Thursday evening has been cancelled.

In a notice to travellers, it stated: “Hjaltland’s dry dock period has been extended. The sailing on Thursday from Lerwick to Aberdeen at 7pm is now cancelled.”

NorthLink informed passengers booked on Thursday’s sailing to contact them to make alternative arrangements.

The operator has been contacted for to comment on the latest delay to the Hjaltland returning to service.