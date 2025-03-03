Lerwick early learning centre shows weakness, inspectors say

Council chamber.

Lerwick Early Learning and Childcare had room for “significant improvement,” it was revealed after an unannounced visit from an inspector.

Findings from the report were presented to the SIC education and families committee today (Monday), with the setting described as “weak” by the Care Inspectorate.

The care, play and learning experiences were found to be adequate, as well as the leadership and staff team during a visit in September last year.

However, the care inspectorate said that while there were strengths identified, “, these were

compromised by significant weaknesses”.

“There were a range of resources in some areas, however this was not consistent throughout,” the report said. “Some areas were not well resourced or set up to support children’s learning.”

This was highlighted by the example given in the report, which pointed to the mud kitchen outdoors, which had “limited resources”.

Handwashing was of concern to the inspectorate, describing the practice and supervision as “ineffective”. The safety of children was also of concern, to the inspectorate.

It was reported the manager took “immediate” action on these but a system should be put in place to identify these issues in the future.

