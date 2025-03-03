Voar Redd Up to make a clean sweep

Aith Brownies taking part in Da Voar Redd Up last year. Photo: SAT

Shetland’s annual flagship community clean-up is making a return.

Da Voar Redd Up is widely recognised as Shetland’s most successful community-driven effort to clean beaches, coastlines and roadsides of litter and debris left by winter storms.

Now in its 38th year, Da Voar Redd Up will take place from 19th to 25th April.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up and be part of the event that makes a significant contribution to the protection of Shetland’s natural environment and wildlife.

Natural heritage manager at Shetland Amenity Trust – which runs the event – is Mhari McLeman. She highlighted the impact the initiative has.

“Da Voar Redd Up is a fantastic volunteer-led community event where people can come together in the fresh air and make a meaningful difference to Shetland’s natural environment.

“Last year over 3,000 volunteers took part, reflecting the deep pride people have in their islands and their commitment to protecting the landscape around them.

“Some 200 groups participated, including sports teams, youth clubs, church groups, businesses, knitting circles, tour operators, and toddler groups.

“Families, neighbours, schools, and community organisations also got involved, demonstrating how Da Voar Redd Up brings people together for a shared purpose to care for their surroundings.”

