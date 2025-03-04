Inquiry launched into dry dock flood which took ferry out of service 

News

March 4, 2025 0
An inquiry has been launched into the dry dock flood which caused chaos for the lifeline ferry service.

NorthLink Ferries managing director Stuart Garrett provided an update on the situation which has left the Hjaltland out of action.

He was responding to a question from Lerwick North and Bressay councillor Arwed Wenger at today’s (Tuesday) Shetland external transport forum. 

Mr Garrett said he could not give “chapter and verse” on what happened as it was subject to “internal reviews, inquiries and procedures”.

However, he acknowledged these would be the questions he would have asked as a user of the service.

“It happened, it shouldn’t have happened and work immediately started in rectifying the issues that arose as a consequence of flood in the pump room.”

Mr Garrett outline some of the work that needed to be done following the flood, including stripping out and testing all the pumps.

Breakers, circuit boards and control panels had to be replaced.

And cables had to be stripped back and replaced.”there has been a very intensive set of works undertaken since the night of 20th February,” Mr Garrett added.

Had it not been for the flood, Mr Garrett said it would have been “one of the best” dry dock visits for the vessel with lots of work carried out.

“But we are where we are,” he added.

Mr Garrett said he would be unable to confirm when the vessel is due to return to schedule until the work is completed.”

“But we are getting there, it’s getting close and as soon as I’m in a position to do so, myself or my colleagues will confirm.”

