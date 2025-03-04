NHS issues surgery cancellation warning

Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

NHS Shetland has warned of potential cancellations to surgical procedures.

The health board made the announcement today (Tuesday), almost three weeks after the Gilbert Bain hospital was rocked by bed shortages and postponed appointments.

This was due to staff sickness, longer patient stays and a shortage of beds, according to NHS Shetland.

In a statement, NHS Shetland said the service remained busy and it was carefully monitoring the situation.

“While we are dedicated to carrying out scheduled surgical procedures this week, we want to inform the community that, given the current pressures, there is a possibility of cancellations.,” it said. “However, we will assess this on a case-by-case basis.”

The health board recognised the “inconvenience” this may cause patients but wanted them to be reassured that staff were working to minimise disruption.