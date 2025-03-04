NorthLink boss insists gender was never the issue with shared cabins

NorthLink ferry in Lerwick. Photo: Nick McCaffrey

Shared cabins are not coming back and gender was never the reason why they were done away with.

That was the response from NorthLink Ferries managing director Stuart Garrett when he was quizzed on the topic again at today’s (Tuesday) external transport forum.

Forum member Robina Barton had asked why shared cabins had been banned on the basis of gender when men and women were side by side in pod lounges.

Ms Barton said she felt “very vulnerable” when using a pod lounge and she would not use one again.

But Mr Garrett was adamant that gender had never been the issue with shared cabins.

He insisted it was for general reasons of “safety” rather than any specific concern around gender.

Mr Garrett suggested a search of previous meeting minutes to see whether gender had been raised.

In December 2021, Transport Scotland’s Alan McCabe claimed there were more than 100 recognised genders.

“It’s not just as simple as males or females sharing a berth,” he said.

“It’s getting to be a bit of a minefield.”

At todays meeting, Mr Garrett pointed out differences between shared cabins and pod lounges, which are open to NorthLink staff and covered by CCTV cameras.

“They are common user spaces and so not present same range of issues by way of shared cabins,” he added.

Ms Barton also asked about a petition which launched recently asking for shared cabins to return,.

Mr Garrett replied that there were lots of petitions – but “shared cabins are not coming back”.

“That has been communicated clearly, time and again,” he added.

“I have nothing further to comment on that.”