RTS experts will offer advice on meter switch

Shetland Citizens Advice Bureau manager Dell a Armstrong. Photo: Dave Donaldson

RTS specialists will be on hand to provide help and advice at a special community event in Sound this month.

Organised by Shetland Islands Citizens Advice Bureau, the event will be attended by representatives of energy giant OVO.

It comes after the energy regulator opened a consultation on radio teleswitch – effectively admitting the roll-out of smart meters would not be ready by the June deadline.

Energy experts will also provide free energy-saving tips.

CAB manager Della Armstrong said: “Thanks to the tenacity of our energy team, I am delighted that OVO have agreed to visit Shetland and hold a drop-in community event at the Sound Hall, Lerwick on Thursday 13th March at 10am-3pm.

“The OVO team will comprise of billing advisers, RTS specialists, and engineers, who will be able to provide support and information to those who need it, as well as providing free energy saving items. The team will also be supported by StepChange, in providing debt advice.

“Further holistic advice shall be provided by Shetland Islands Citizens Advice Bureau, Home Energy Scotland, Hjaltland Housing Association and The Trussell Trust.”

She added: “I would particularly urge those who are worried by the continuing rise in energy bills and other household costs to come along. This event will also provide folk with the opportunity to raise with OVO any concerns, and ask any questions, they might have in regard to smart meter installation. Advice is available for everyone, and not just OVO customers.”

John Clarkson, Shetland’s Home Energy Scotland Energy Specialist said: “I’m looking forward to attending the event, and providing free impartial advice on heating, insulation and renewable energy measures.

“Folk can come and ask me about funding support too”.

Paul Leask from Hjaltland Housing Association said: “I am pleased that technical and financial inclusion

staff from Hjaltland will be in attendance, to offer tenants advice on energy, technical assistance, and

financial support.”

OVO’s Steven Donovan said: “We know that people are worried about their energy bills. OVO in the community was designed to provide support to those that need it most, which is why we are heading to Shetland to extend our extra support package.

“To take this support even further, we’d like to see the government implement a social tariff aimed at protecting the most vulnerable households. We also know many in the Shetland community are concerned about the RTS switch off, so we will also be providing additional support and guidance on this, and encourage people to come along and ask questions.”