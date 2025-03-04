Tunnel groups announce ‘major milestone’ with commissioning of first sonar investigations 

Tunnels groups have commissioned sonar investigations to progress plans for fixed links.

The Unst and Yell tunnel action groups said it was a “major milestone” in the project.

The initial investigations will make recommendations for seismic survey locations to help determine the route the tunnels will take between the two islands and Shetland Mainland.

It follows a major fundraising effort by the groups to commission the work, which they say is “vital investigative work”.

Norwegian consultancy Norconsult will carry out the work, thanks to financial contributions from local businesses, individuals, and community supporters.

Norconsult is a leading consultancy firm in this field, having undertaken projects of this kind throughout Scandinavia and the Faroe Islands.

Unst Tunnel Action Group’s (Utag) joint chairman Duncan Gray said: “We are delighted to have been able to engage such highly experienced industry experts. Norconsult will bring the skills and experience that they have gained from their work in areas where tunnelling is well established to our project and indeed the UK.”

Site visits are set to begin at the end of March, with fieldwork expected to take up to three months, followed by a report within six weeks of completion.

Yell Tunnel Action Group’s joint chairman Graham Hughson said it was a “huge step forward” for the project, which we he considered to be “absolutely vital” for the long-term social and economic sustainability of the island communities.

“Norconsult’s role will be to prepare the basis for carrying out seismic ground investigations using sonar technology, provide a follow up and report on the seismic investigations, prepare the tunnel alignments (choosing the most probable alignments using updated grade requirements), and prepare overviews and longitudinal sections for the tunnels,” he added.

“Should adjustments be needed following the seismic investigations, Norconsult will refine the alignments accordingly.”

The seismic surveys will be commissioned separately and are expected to be completed in 2026.

Investigations will be carried out by the Norwegian company GeoPhysix, as a sub-consultant to Norconsult.

Utag joint chairwoman Alice Mathewson said; “We are absolutely delighted to have reached this breakthrough stage in the project’s development, and to finally be laying the groundwork to make things happen.”

“It is thanks to the many businesses and private individuals in our communities and beyond who have donated to the groups that we have been able to reach this milestone moment.

“It is the donators’ vision and generosity that has enabled us to move forward so significantly from planning to real action.

“We are incredibly grateful for every contribution.”

Norconsult’s director of infrastructure Kristian Aunaas said: “”We look forward to working closely with The Unst and Yell Tunnel Action Groups and contributing to the realisation of the project.

“The assignment demonstrates that Norconsult has strong and sought-after tunnel expertise in an international context.”

Visit Shetland Tunnels to find out more and Crowdfunder to donate.