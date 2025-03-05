Crime ‘deteriorating’ in Lerwick Lanes  

Lerwick Lanes.

Despite the isles having the lowest crime rate in Scotland, the situation is “deteriorating” in the Lerwick Lanes – including a lit cigarette being placed in a resident’s window.

SIC community safety and resilience chairman Allison Duncan said during the board’s meeting this morning (Wednesday) he has been made aware of more incidents of crime in the area.

“I’ve been informed by tenants in the lanes in Lerwick the situation is deteriorating again with crime.

“For example, I was informed there was a number of youths who had gone and put a lit cigarette in a window.”

While Mr Duncan said those responsible had the “wit” to return 5-10 minutes later to remove the cigarette, incidents such as these had raised “concern” with tenants.

Chief inspector Chris Sewell said it is essential there is a visible police presence in this area – which had been the case during this incident.

This comes after it was revealed during the meeting the isles has the lowest crime rate in Scotland with a recorded rate of 187 per 10,000 population in 2024.