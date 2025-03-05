Engineers investigate potential for turbine to power Brae District Heating

Viking wind farm tubrines over Voe.

A dedicated wind turbine could be used to power the Brae District Heating system, if a feasibility study is successful.

This comes as engineering consultants Cowi have been appointed to undertake the task by Shetland Islands Council.

Cowi will also create a concept design, in which the firm will consider using a wind turbine to generate power to produce heating and hot water.

The investigation into renewable energy could unlock new opportunities for sustainable community heat in the UK, if viable.

Councillor Dennis Leask said he was happy to see the project take another step forward.

The success of the Lerwick DIstrict Heating system was well-known, throughout the isles, he said.

Mr Leask added: “I look forward to seeing how COWI can explore the use of renewable energy and how that can benefit the community.”