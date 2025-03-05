Freight sailings cancelled again due to stormy weather

NorthLink's freight vessel Helliar sailing in Lerwick. Photo: Nick McCaffrey

Tonight’s (Wednesday) freight sailings have been cancelled due to adverse weather.

NorthLink Ferries said the Helliar and Hildasay had both been affected by forecast strong winds.

The Hildasay will still depart Aberdeen this evening but will only go as far as Kirkwall.

The Helliar’s southbound sailing has been cancelled completely and she will remain in Lerwick until tomorrow evening.

Freight sailings were also been cancelled over the weekend.

Passengers services have also been reduced after the Hjaltland suffered a flooded pump room as she was being re-floated following her stay in dry dock.

She had been due to return to service last Monday but will remain out of action until the coming weekend at the earliest.