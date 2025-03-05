‘It’s actually happening’ – Contracts set to be signed for freighter-flex vessels 

How the new freighter-flex vessels may look. Photo: Leadship

Transport leaders say they are more confident than ever the long-awaited freighter-flex ferries will finally get built.

External transport forum chairwoman Moraig Lyall said it felt like the project was “actually happening” following a positive report at Tuesday’s meeting.

“It seems we are making progress and moving forward,” she said.

Mrs Lyall’s comments followed detailed reports from Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) and Transport Scotland on how the project was progressing and its next steps.

CMAL chief executive Kevin Hobbs said he hoped contracts would be signed for delivery of the two new vessels next February.

He said it would take around three-and-a-half years to build each of the vessels, including the design phase, with a four to six month gap between work starting on each ferry.

It means the first vessel could be in service by late 2029, with the second likely in early 2030.

Once built, the new ferries are set to replace the aged Helliar and Hildasay, adding extra freight capacity, quicker crossings and greater efficiency.

Crucially, the “flex” element of the designs will allow space for up to 200 passengers to travel at peak periods, such as summer and October, easing pressures on the Hrossey and Hjaltland.

The new vessels had initially been hoped to enter service next year – but the delivery date was knocked back to 2029 amid funding uncertainty.

While the budget has yet to be finalised, Mr Hobbs and Transport Scotland’s head of ferries Chris Wilcock were both upbeat about the prospects during Tuesday’s discussions.

Mr Wilcock said the budget issues still needed to be “bottomed out” and stressed Transport Scotland’s internal investment decision making board would “robustly challenge” the project’s outline business case.

However, he also offered assurances his team’s efforts were focussed on making the “strongest case we can” for new vessels including the extra capacity and “flex” element.

Mr Wilcock said the OBC would be going before the board in April.

“Assuming it progresses, at that point we will hopefully be able to give CMAL confirmation to move to the tender stage.”

Mr Wilcock said that confirmation would be a “clear indication” the budget was available.

Mr Hobbs said it would be a two phase tender process, which he said must start no later than early June.

After the initial phase, CMAL will choose around six potential bidders- shipyards potentially from all over the globe - who would be invited to tender.

Those tenders are expected back by December at which point CMAL will visit the shipyards and carry out various evaluations.

“The intention would be to have a signature on a contract by February 2026,” Mr Hobbs said.

Mrs Lyall said the inclusion of specific key dates in the presentation was a welcome step forward.

“It begins to make it feel a little bit more like it’s actually happening,” she said.

“I find that encouraging.

“We wait with bated breath to hear the the outcome of the investment decision in early April.”

• People wanting to find out more about the project can attend a public engagement session from 3-6pm on Tuesday, 18th March, at Shetland Museum and Archives.

Representatives of CMAL, Transport Scotland and NorthLink Ferries will be in attendance to answer questions and gather feedback.




