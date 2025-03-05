NHS consultant receives prestigious recognition

Caroline Heggie.

An NHS Shetland consultant – Caroline Heggie – is one of seven doctors to be awarded the first-ever

credential in rural and remote health (unscheduled and urgent care).

In December, NHS Education for Scotland (NES) announced that seven UK-based doctors had received this recognition, marking a significant step towards improving access to skilled urgent care in places where resources and access to acute care may be limited.

The credential emphasises the critical skills required to deliver high-quality care in isolated regions.

Among the first cohort of awardees, six doctors are based in Scotland – four with NHS Highland, one with NHS Dumfries and Galloway, and one with NHS Shetland. The seventh doctor is with NHS England.

Dr Heggie, a locum consultant in emergency medicine at NHS Shetland, is among the group.

Reflecting on her career journey, she said: “I’m Scottish originally, but in 2009, I moved to Australia, where I spent nearly a decade training and working as an emergency medicine consultant.

“My work there spanned both large city hospitals and smaller rural areas, and I discovered a real passion for working in more isolated settings.

“Returning to Scotland, I sought a way to apply that experience.”

Her return led her to a unique rotational position with NHS Shetland, allowing her to work in the remote region while remaining based in Edinburgh.

“The rotational job was ideal. It allowed me to stay connected to Edinburgh while working in Shetland’s pragmatic, hands-on environment,” Dr Heggie said.

“I’ve been in this role for four years now, my longest time in any job.

“It’s proof that something is working well.”

The GMC-approved credential not only acknowledges these doctors’ exceptional expertise in looking after people requiring unscheduled and urgent care, but it also highlights their commitment to improving patient outcomes in rural and remote communities.

Dr Heggie emphasised the importance of the credential in validating the diverse skill sets required for rural medicine.

She said: “The credential gives credibility to what we do in rural medicine.

“It proves that we have the skills and experience to provide high-quality care in these unique environments.

“For me, it’s a personal milestone, and for rural hospitals, it’s a step towards recognition and further recruitment opportunities.”

The journey to earning the credential involved compiling evidence of her experience, reflective practice, and addressing gaps in knowledge through courses and additional training.

Dr Heggie described the process as “straightforward and rewarding”.

NHS Shetland is already a popular placement choice for students, and Dr Heggie feels the new credential could also be a way to inspire future generations of medics to consider rural medicine.

She said: “Rural medicine was never mentioned as a career path during my training 20 years ago, but I think that’s changing.

“Junior doctors today can see examples like mine—a rewarding, flexible career balancing challenging medical work with a good work-life balance.”

She added: “The credential helps put rural medicine on the map as a viable and rewarding specialty. It’s a great advert for Scottish rural hospitals, and I hope it will help with recruitment and inspire others to take up these essential roles.”

Dr Heggie also commended NHS Shetland for its innovative rotational job model. She said: “When I describe my job to others, they’re often impressed and even a bit jealous. It’s a novel approach that I haven’t seen elsewhere in the NHS.”

Dr Heggie spends five weeks at a time in Shetland on a rotational basis. This way of working was introduced in 2020 and has attracted a number of doctors to work in Shetland.

With the credential programme now in place, Dr Heggie felt it could become a springboard for expanding rural healthcare training and recognition across the UK.

“We were the first seven to go through the credential process, and it feels like a celebration. This is just the beginning – it’s going to grow from here,” she said.

“For anyone already working in a rural setting or considering it, this qualification provides both credibility and a real sense of satisfaction. It marks remote and rural training as a specialism in itself. I’d say, go for it.”

Pauline Wilson, who is , a consultant physician with NHS Shetland and NES associate postgraduate dean for remote and rural credentialing offered a “huge congratulations”.

“It’s truly inspiring to see a doctor from Shetland – the most northerly health board – represented among this pioneering group,” Dr Wilson added.

“Caroline’s dedication and expertise highlight the incredible impact rural medicine can have on communities and the importance of this milestone for healthcare in remote areas.

“Well done, Caroline! You’ve set a fantastic example for others and put Shetland on

the map as a leader in rural healthcare innovation.”