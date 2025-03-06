Whiteness man nominated for teaching award in China

Shaun Scott.

A Whiteness man has been shortlisted for a prestigious teaching award in China.

Shaun Scott, 27, has been nominated for the 5 Star Teacher Competition at EF China – a prestigious award celebrating outstanding educators.

“This recognition means so much to me, teaching in China has been an incredible journey, and I’m honoured to share my passion with students from all backgrounds,” he said.

Mr Scott, who works as an English teacher at an international school in Shanghai, also had award success in January after being named China’s Bright Sparks Star Teacher of pupils aged 2-6 years old.

Voting for the 5 Star Teacher Competition is now open through WeChat.