Arrival of transformers a ‘significant step’ for Gremista connection 

A project to connect the isles electricity network to the national grid has reached a “major milestone” after two transformers arrived in Lerwick.

The two transformers – each weighing around 59 tonnes – were described as key electrical components in the ongoing Gremista electricity connection project.

Once fully installed, SSE said the transformers would “ensure the site’s ability to handle current and future electricity demand” and help to enable and manage the “flow of energy through the substation and helping to make the network more reliable and efficient”.

The two units arrived in Lerwick Harbour’s Greenhead Base before being loaded onto a multi-axle vehicle by specialist haulier RRS, before being transported to their final location at the new Gremista Grid Supply Point (GSP).

These transformers travelled in convoy from the harbour to the substation at a reduced speed due to their size.

Deputy project director for SSEN Transmission Mark Kelly said: “The arrival of these transformers is a significant step forwards in our new Gremista Grid Supply Point and wider Gremista Connection project, which will strengthen the energy infrastructure here in Shetland.

“Once this link is complete, it will form the crucial land connection between the Shetland HVDC Link to the GB mainland and the local Shetland grid supply point here at Gremista, connecting Shetland to the GB energy system for the first time.

“This will enable the supply of clean power to homes and businesses, including at times when local generation on Shetland’s electricity distribution network does not meet demand.”