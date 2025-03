Bressay’s Up-Helly-A’ has started this morning, with the Guizer Jarl’s Squad following a packed itinerary.

Leading the event is Chris Sim, who is portraying Beinir Sigmundsson.

His squad are “invading” Lerwick, visiting schools at Sound and Bells Brae, as well as the Eric Gray Centre.

They are due to return to Bressay for various photo opportunities and visitations.