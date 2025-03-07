Fishing and Marine News

Clean sweep for UHI apprentices at aquaculture awards

March 7, 2025
Mary Collins (runner up) with Derek Dunning (winner) at the ceremony in Crieff.

All four nominees from UHI Shetland were recognised at an annual aquaculture skills award ceremony last night (Thursday).

The awards for land-based aquaculture and skills (ALBAS) were hosted by Lantra Scotland in Crieff.

Derek Dunning, an apprentice, won the overall aquaculture category. Lewis Henderson and Mary Collins were both runners up, while Robaidh Halliday was recognised in the higher education category.

Stuart Fitzsimmon, aquaculture senior lecturer, congratulated the four on their success.

“This achievement showcases our commitment to fostering a community of learners who contribute significantly to the advancement of aquaculture practices.”

