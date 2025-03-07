In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 7th March) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE: Domestic abuse survivor shares her experience

• Stories from suffragists to the workplace to mark International Women’s Day.

• EXCLUSIVE: Information request reveals 30 secret seminar meetings held by council last year.

• Transport news, from ferry flood probe to tunnel vision, and freighter-flex and hybrid plane progress.

• EXCLUSIVE: Walls public toilets closed after “mindless” vandalism.

• EXCLUSIVE: Bressay campaigner celebrates move towards statutory leave for grieving parents.

• SPORT: County win for Shetland badminton team against Caithness.