In this week’s Shetland Times

March 7, 2025 0
In today’s (Friday, 7th March) edition of The Shetland Times:

 • EXCLUSIVE: Domestic abuse survivor shares her experience

• Stories from suffragists to the workplace to mark International Women’s Day.

•  EXCLUSIVE: Information request reveals 30 secret seminar meetings held by council last year.

• Transport news, from ferry flood probe to tunnel vision, and freighter-flex and hybrid plane progress.

• EXCLUSIVE: Walls public toilets closed after “mindless” vandalism. 

• EXCLUSIVE: Bressay campaigner celebrates move towards statutory leave for grieving parents.

• SPORT: County win for Shetland badminton team against Caithness.

