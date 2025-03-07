POLL: Do you agree with any of Stuart Hill’s arguments? 

Stuart Hill.

Sovereignty campaigner Stuart Hill claims his efforts have been bolstered by an SIC data breach.

The breach somehow resulted in the contact details of 132 people in council tax arrears ending up in his possession.

Mr Hill has been contacting these people offering to help them get away with not paying it.

And he says he has been ”pleased with the response”.

During an interview in this week’s edition of The Shetland Times, Mr Hill claims support for The Sovereign Nation of Shetland is “snowballing”.

His main argument is that as Shetland is neither a part of the UK nor Scotland, no authority based on UK or Scottish legislation is valid here.

While Mr Hill admits “he might be wrong about it all” he claims no one has been able to prove otherwise.

“All I’m saying is that if people are going to claim to have any authority over me, they need to be able to prove it,” he says.

“If someone knocks on your door demanding you go to court or pay tax, then they should be able to say why.”

Mr Hill also claims Shetland is being shortchanged by the UK treasury which takes its wealth and returns just “crumbs from the table”.

While there is significant support for Shetland to have greater self-determination – Mr Hill’s approach is more controversial.

Many people disagree with him - and many of those consider him to be little more than a nuisance.

Mr Hill is aware of his public perception.

“There are those who think I’m a complete idiot,” he admits.

“That’s fine with me.”

But he also claims there is growing support for his arguments.

“People stop me in the street all the time and shake my hand,” he says.

“They say ‘good on you, Stuart, keep doing what you do’.”

What do you think? Take part in our poll and let us know.