Tribute to former councillor Florence Grains

Former West Side councillor Florence Grains. Photo: Shetland Family History Society

Tribute has been paid to former longstanding West Side councillor Florence Grains, who has died aged 92.

SIC convener said: “Florence was a hard-working councillor for her constituents and had a huge interest in education and social care.

“She was highly respected and just a totally excellent councillor, as well as a really, really nice and caring person.

“She was the first female vice convener and she also served on the health board for a considerable number of years.”

Mrs Grains was first elected in 1978 for Tingwall Whiteness and Weisdale ward, beating Alexander Arthur and John G. Rae to the seat. She lost the seat to Cecil R. H. Eunson in the 1982 election.

For the 1986 election she stood for the Sandsting and Aithsting seat as an independent and won, beating Harold Leask, also independent.

For the following four elections, 1990, 1994, 1999 and 2003, she was unopposed. When in 2007, the boundaries of constituencies in Shetland were completely redefined, Aithsting and Sandsting was incorporated into Shetland West, a three-member ward. Mrs Grains was elected together with Frank Robertson and Gary Robinson.

She was a councillor for a total of 30 years and served on many committees and organisations. She had been chairwoman of the SIC’s planning committee, as well as the audit and standards committee.

She had also been president of the Althing Society and served on the Shetland Health Board. She was a committee member of the Shetland Family History Society.