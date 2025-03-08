Canoe club secures £2,000 from Viking fund

Doug Cooper, second from left, will visit Shetland next month.

The Shetland canoe club has been allocated £2,000 from the community benefit fund set up by the Viking energy windfarm.

The funds will go towards training from a sea kayaking coach, Doug Cooper, set to visit the islands at the end of April.

In a statement announcing the funding on Thursday afternoon, the club said it was “delighted” with the news and “incredibly grateful”.

“This vital funding will help us meet the growing demand for kayaking in Shetland by increasing the number of qualified coaches and enhancing the skills of our existing volunteers.”

Mr Cooper will run seven courses over his two week visit. The grant will also support professional development for the club’s current, local coaches.

“We believe kayaking is a fantastic way to connect with nature, improve both physical and mental well-being,” the statement continues.

“To ensure cost is not a barrier to participation, we provide equipment for members to use, and this grant from the Viking community fund will help us maintain our commitment to inclusivity for all members.”

Viking’s operator, SSE, has promised roughly £72 million of community funding over the lifespan of the windfarm, the equivalent of £2.2 million each year.

Last month the fund announced it’s first £450,000-worth of grants since the windfarm went operational — from insulation support to fuel-poor households and an accessible transport initiative for wheelchair users.

While the fund managers say projects are selected based on priorities from a community consultation, some have suggested more should be spent directly mitigating the impact of the turbines on nearby residents.