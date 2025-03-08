Hjaltland back in the water, but running late after sea trials

The Hjaltland, one of NorthLink’s two passenger ferries to Lerwick, is back in action after an extended dry dock period.

But final delays sailing out of drydock in Rosyth mean tonight’s sailing north from Aberdeen could leave as late as 9.00pm, depending on how long cargo loading takes.

Hjaltland‘s return to the water was first scheduled for Sunday 23rd February, almost two weeks ago.

Islanders will enjoy just a few days of regular service, however, until the Hrossey begins her scheduled drydock maintenance on Tuesday.

Barring any more unforeseen delays, regular service of both ferries will resume again on Sunday, 23rd March.

Hjaltland departed Rosyth, opposite Edinburgh, just before 11.00am this morning (Saturday).

She spent much of the afternoon tracking back and forth through the water east of Dundee. NorthLink said these are part of her planned sea trials.

Hjaltland was initially scheduled to sail on north from Aberdeen at 5.00pm, but had yet to arrived in harbour by 5.30pm.

“Due to the late arrival, M.V Hjaltland will now depart Aberdeen at 21:00 or sooner if cargo operations are completed,” NorthLink said in a statement.

Estimated time of arrival in Lerwick is 9.30am tomorrow (Sunday) morning, after a 3.00am call in Kirkwall.

The Hrossey is scheduled to set south from Lerwick for Aberdeen at 7.00pm.