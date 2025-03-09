News

Haar sauna wins another national award

Shetland Times March 9, 2025
Haar sauna wins another national award
Haar sauna co-founders Callum and Hannah Mary Goodlad at the ceremony on Thursday night.

The company behind wild saunas in St Ninians and Brae won a Scottish business award at a ceremony on Thursday evening.

Scottish EDGE, an entrepreneurial competition sponsored by Highland and Islands Enterprise, gave Haar sauna first place after they were made semi-finalists last year.

“We will be using the award to turn up the heat across Shetland and the HIE region some more,” wrote co-founded Hannah Mary Goodlad. “[We] have some exciting plans!”

Last year Haar was also voted the UK’s best nature sauna at the 2024 sauna summit awards.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.