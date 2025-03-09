Haar sauna wins another national award

Haar sauna co-founders Callum and Hannah Mary Goodlad at the ceremony on Thursday night.

The company behind wild saunas in St Ninians and Brae won a Scottish business award at a ceremony on Thursday evening.

Scottish EDGE, an entrepreneurial competition sponsored by Highland and Islands Enterprise, gave Haar sauna first place after they were made semi-finalists last year.

“We will be using the award to turn up the heat across Shetland and the HIE region some more,” wrote co-founded Hannah Mary Goodlad. “[We] have some exciting plans!”

Last year Haar was also voted the UK’s best nature sauna at the 2024 sauna summit awards.