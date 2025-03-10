Conservation sessions planned

People are being given the opportunity to comment on proposals relating to three conservation areas – two in Lerwick and one in Scalloway.

The Lerwick Lanes conservation area was designated in 1975, recognising its waterfront setting, unusual town plan and notable buildings.

A nearby New Town Conservation Area – designated in 1986 – lies west of Lerwick Town Centre, and includes the mainly residential areas of King Harald Street, St Olaf Street and Burgh Road.

Scalloway Conservation Area was designated in 1982 in recognition of its harbour setting and buildings worthy of preservation.

Shetland Islands Council carried out appraisals of the three conservation areas in 2010.

Now, a review has been undertaken to ensure that these three appraisals reflect any changes.

While the appraisals have found relatively little change in the character and appearance of the conservation areas, the SIC says there has been a noticeable deterioration in the overall maintenance and repair to buildings in all three areas.

It has also highlighted a notable increase the use of “inappropriate” modern details and materials, such as replacement windows and doors.

No boundary changes are being proposed. But the SIC proposals are being made to review permitted development rights to reflect legislation and policy.

Permitted development rights include certain building works that might not need planning permission, such as minor extensions, or the construction of fences or walls.

There are also proposals to give consideration to the introduction of areas of special advertising control to ensure that advertisements are in keeping with the character and appearance of the area.

In addition, it is proposed to create guidance on a range of relevant topics, such as the repair and maintenance of traditional buildings, shopfront and advertisement design and the use of paint or limewash finishes.

The month-long public consultation period launches today.

The appraisals and further information can be viewed on the council website at www.shetland.gov.uk/planning-building/conservation-area-reviews

There will be public drop-in sessions with details of proposals at:

• Islesburgh Community Centre on Monday 24th March.

• Scalloway Youth Centre on Monday 31st March.