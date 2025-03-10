News

SIC back 50mph speed limit in Levenwick

March 10, 2025 0
The A970 at Levenwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Councillors believed reducing the speed limit on the A970 in Levenwick would “help” – despite rejection from Dunrossness Community Council. 

The proposed 50mph speed limit was discussed during the SIC’s environment and transport committee meeting this morning (Monday).

Lerwick South councillor Dennis Leask said while he accepted the community council’s “complaints” and their “wish to get a new road” he said the road widening could be “some years off”. 

As a result, Mr Leask felt the proposed speed limit can “only help” in relation to two vehicles meeting or “any other scenario” in the meantime.

Environment and transport chairwoman Moraig Lyall agreed the speed limit should be approved, but stressed it would not “address the desire of the community” to widen the road. 

“I do think taking an interim measure of this nature will help improve the safety of the road. If any incidents do occur, at a lower speed they are likely to have a lesser impact on those involved,” she said. 

While Shetland Central councillor Catherine Hughson seconded Mr Leask’s calls to approve the speed limit, she stressed the Haggersta to Cova road was equally as treacherous. 

“I wouldn’t like to say how long we’ve waited on the Westside for Cova to move up and it’s been bumped down so many times I don’t think I’d care to remember,” she said.

“I realise it’s a dangerous bit of road, but I would say the Cova junction and corner is just as dangerous as the Levenwick one is.” 

