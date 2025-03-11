MP warns of another Braer disaster after North Sea collision

Alistair Carmichael MP warned authorities to get tough on marine activity or risk another Braer disaster.

“We cannot afford another Braer in our waters.”

That was the message from isles MP Alistair Carmichael, after two ships collided in the North Sea yesterday (Monday) resulting in jet fuel pouring into the water.

The incident occurred before 10am, with the 183-metre Stena Immaculate tanker hit while at anchor by the 140-metre container ship Solong.

A cargo vessel brought 36 people ashore, as both the Stena Immaculate and Solong ablaze for almost 24 hours.

“What we are seeing off the northeast coast of England is a graphic reminder – if it were needed – of what can go wrong when shipping vessels collide,” Mr Carmichael said.

It was unclear what caused the collision, the Liberal Democrat said but its consequences were clear.

Incidents like these should be a reminder of “serious risks” being taken by those who work at sea.

“Our history is already marred by destructive examples of ships going to ground so we know more than most about the harm that can come from these events,” Mr Carmichael said. “It is a danger to human, animal and plant life alike.”

He warned the authorities to take action or another incident like this could occur.