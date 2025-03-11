NorthLink back down to one passenger ferry

The Hrossey.

The NorthLink passenger service between Shetland and Aberdeen is back down to one vessel again – with the Hrossey now in dry dock for her annual maintenance.

The lifeline service was hampered in recent weeks after the Hjaltland failed to return on time from her period in dry dock.

The Hjaltland suffered a flooded pump room as she was being prepared to leave dry dock on 21st February. That is now a matter of an inquiry.

She only returned to service on Saturday, although her sailing north from Aberdeen was delayed by several hours.

With the Hjaltland back doing her normal sailings, the Hrossey has been able to go to dry dock today (Tuesday) as part of her annual maintenance.

Both ferries are scheduled be sailing to full service on Monday 24th March.

The Hjaltland sails from Aberdeen to Lerwick this evening.