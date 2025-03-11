SaxaVord to play key role in European space defence network amid escalating geopolitical tensions 

SaxaVord is set to provide a key role in delivering a European defence network in space amid heightening geopolitical tensions.

The Unst spaceport and its partner Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA) announced today (Tuesday) that they are they are supporting the launch of intelligence gathering and satellite monitoring initiative

It is part of a commitment from the UK and German space industries to join forces to provide rapid vertical launch capabilities to bolster national and regional security.

The announcement, made at the SpaceComm expo in London’s Docklands, follows the Trinity House agreement by the two governments in October last year, which is designed to deepen UK-German defence co-operation.

The two nations are seeking to take the lead in Nato to step-up Europe’s space launch ambitions.

It comes amid increasing tensions surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the intervention of US president Donald Trump who said yesterday Ukraine “may not survive” the war.

With SaxaVord offering the UK’s only fully licensed vertical spaceport - and many other European countries “space-locked” - interest in the Lamba Ness facility is growing.

This new initiative will provide capabilities to European countries and Nato members.

SaxaVord chief executive Frank Strang said: ”We have all our licences for orbital vertical launch already in place, and we are putting the finishing touches to infrastructure on site to support our partners – in particular Rocket Factory Augsburg which has made a significant financial investment in our spaceport.

“SaxaVord has been collaborating closely with RFA for several years now and has been advocating for and driving this key UK-German initiative.

”We live in an unpredictable and ever more dangerous world and space as a domain has an ever increasing role to play in keeping us secure and protecting our economies.

”The UK and Europe have an asset in SaxaVord that can play a huge role in maintaining the status quo and, combined with RFA, a capability that can help defend our combined interests.

“We at SaxaVord are ready, willing and able to support this historic partnership.”

RFA’s co-founder Jörn Spurmann said: “In a world where security challenges are evolving at an unprecedented pace, the partnership between RFA, SaxaVord, and the UK and German governments has never been more vital.

“Together, we are establishing a sovereign, rapid-response launch capability – one that is not just ready but built to act decisively when national and regional security demands it.

“By combining cutting-edge launch technology with SaxaVord’s strategic location, we are reinforcing the backbone of a resilient, agile European defence network in space.

”This collaboration not only strengthens UK-German ties but also fortifies allied security frameworks like NATO and the expanding Seven Eyes initiative. More than just cooperation, this is a decisive step toward securing Europe’s leadership in space defence and strategic deterrence.”

Major General Michael Traut, head of German Space Command, said: “For me, it has even become more important to strengthen links between our traditional European partners, especially in regard to space.

“What we are seeing today between German and UK companies is very encouraging. Having access to sovereign launch will be very important for our security.”

German Ambassador to London, Miguel Berger, said: “It’s so good to see SaxaVord working so closely with German companies Rocket Factory Augsburg and Hympulse – we will very soon have the capability for rocket launch on the European continent by having micro launchers. Sovereign launch is important for our two nations and allies across Europe.”

Former UK security minister Tom Tugendhat said: “What happens in space changes lives on earth.

“A sovereign launch site is essential to defending our interests and our allies. We can’t make choices if we don’t invest in our capabilities.

“That’s why SaxaVord matters.

“In partnership with Germany and others in Europe the investment in Britain’s ability to put satellites up makes us commercially and globally more secure.”