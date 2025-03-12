Christmas car thief caught after DNA found on airbag

The scene of the crash on Boxing Day morning.

A Christmas car thief who smashed into a wall and fled the scene was apprehended after his DNA was found on an airbag.

Lee Hamilton, 29, admitted three charges when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Hamilton stole the vehicle from an elderly woman in Hayfield Lane, Lerwick, sometime between Christmas Day evening and Boxing Day morning, 2023.

Although the woman did not know Hamilton, he somehow came to learn where she kept her car keys, the court heard.

Police became aware of the incident after being called to Goodlad Crescent in the town where the Hamilton had crashed into a wall and abandoned the vehicle.

The drivers’ door was open, keys were in the ignition and airbags had deployed, Mr MacKenzie said.

The fiscal said there had been “significant damage” – to the stolen car, the wall and another vehicle which the wall collapsed upon.

The damage to the wall was reported to have cost £1,380 to repair – the cost of the other damage was not available to the court.

Mr MacKenzie said “suspicion fell upon the accused’ after his DNA was found on the driver’s airbag.

At the time, the court heard, Hamilton “denied all knowledge”.

“Clearly he accepts responsibility now,” Mr MacKenzie added.

As well as stealing the car and failing to report the accident, Hamilton also admitted driving without insurance.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had autism and ADHD.

Mr Allan said Hamilton was aware his offending may have consequences for his driving licence, which could impact on his plans to set up his own business.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank deferred sentencing for a week for more information to be gathered about the financial cost of the damage and whether that posed any opportunities for potential compensation.