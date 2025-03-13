Car thief stripped off in futile bid to evade police

A 23-year-old man who stole and crashed a car in Lerwick – also took off his clothes during a police chase in a bid to evade detection.

Jack Desvaux, of Hoofields, Lerwick, admitted stealing a car from the Market Street car park and driving dangerously, without insurance or a valid licence,

Lerwick Sheriff Court heard today (Thursday) Desvaux had taken the car, which had a spare set of keys inside, and drove along the town’s Commercial Street and North Road at grossly excessive speeds.

He crossed over to the opposite carriageway and crashed into a parked car.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Desvaux got out of the car and ran away from the police, who had attended “almost instantaneously”.

In the process, he decided to take off items of his clothing to evade detection and pervert the course of justice, the court was told. He also admitted this charge.

A breathalyser test was carried out showing Desvaux was not over the limit.

Mr MacKenzie told the court that this case appeared to be a “concise effort to take the vehicle”.

The fiscal also said the owner of the vehicle had lost out on their insurance claim because of the spare fob being in the car, which left it “unsecure”.

As a result they had paid out in excess of £11,500.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank deferred sentencing until 9th April for the preparation of social work reports.

Desvaux was disqualified from driving in the meantime.