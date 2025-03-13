Emergency services called to small fire on offshore support vessel in Lerwick

Police, an ambulance and three fire engines attended a “small fire” aboard an offshore support vessel berthed at Gremista this morning (Thursday).

The fire, caused by a cooking mishap in the galley of the Singaporean-flagged Armada 7801, was extinguished by crew without injury before emergency services arrived, according to skipper Daniel Sienko.

“We were just following procedure,” Mr Sienko told The Shetland Times.

The skipper phoned in the incident just before 11.30am.

“We have controlled the fire but there is still some smoke in the galley,” he told authorities. “We would still like to ask for some assistance.”

The vessel and her Ukrainian-Croatian-Filipino crew were in Lerwick mobilising for work in the Brent oilfield North-East of Shetland.

The Armada fleet, owned by Ocean Infinity, are designed for “remote-controlled, lean-crewed and eventually uncrewed operations”.