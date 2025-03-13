News

KT Tunstall rocks necklace made by isles jeweller 

Chloe Irvine March 13, 2025 0
KT Tunstall rocks necklace made by isles jeweller 
KT Tunstall wearing a necklace made by Karlin Anderson on The One Show. 

An isles jeweller was “really blyde” after an international superstar wore one of her creations on The One Show.

Edinburgh singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, known for hits like Suddenly I See, wore a necklace made by isles jeweller Karlin Anderson on the BBC programme on Tuesday evening.

Karlin Anderson and KT Tunstall. 
Karlin Anderson and KT Tunstall. 

“I was really blyde to get a message from KT Tunstall yesterday saying she was wearing my Flight Necklace on The One Show,” Ms Anderson told The Shetland Times.

The necklace is part of Ms Anderson’s Wings Collection – inspired by the idea of finding “strength and hope” in difficult times.

Ms Anderson said she has always had a “huge amount of respect” for Ms Tunstall both as an artist and as a person.

“She’s been doing her thing for years and is absolutely brilliant at it.

“She’s a strong woman and a fantastic advocate for others, always championing those coming up behind her.”

Read the full story in tomorrow’s Shetland Times

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.