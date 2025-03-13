KT Tunstall rocks necklace made by isles jeweller 

KT Tunstall wearing a necklace made by Karlin Anderson on The One Show.

An isles jeweller was “really blyde” after an international superstar wore one of her creations on The One Show.

Edinburgh singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, known for hits like Suddenly I See, wore a necklace made by isles jeweller Karlin Anderson on the BBC programme on Tuesday evening.

Karlin Anderson and KT Tunstall.

“I was really blyde to get a message from KT Tunstall yesterday saying she was wearing my Flight Necklace on The One Show,” Ms Anderson told The Shetland Times.

The necklace is part of Ms Anderson’s Wings Collection – inspired by the idea of finding “strength and hope” in difficult times.

Ms Anderson said she has always had a “huge amount of respect” for Ms Tunstall both as an artist and as a person.

“She’s been doing her thing for years and is absolutely brilliant at it.

“She’s a strong woman and a fantastic advocate for others, always championing those coming up behind her.”

