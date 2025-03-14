News

Guizer Jarl visits Cunningsburgh primary

March 14, 2025 0
The Guizer Jarl is welcomed to Cunningsburgh Primary School by bairns, teachers and family members.

Guizer Jarl Michael Farmer was welcomed to his old stomping ground by bairns and teachers at Cunningsburgh Primary School.

This is part of his visitations before the light up and burning this evening.

Headmaster Mervyn Clark made a roll call of past pupils who are part of today’s festivities.

The Up-Helly-A’ Song was sung followed by the Beatles’ Help by the Jarl squad. Primaries one and two had written a special version of Oasis’ Wonderwall called “Wonder Jarl”.

At dinner time, the Guizer Jarl and his squad are due to have their official pictures taken at Sumburgh Hotel before going to Dunrossness Primary School.

