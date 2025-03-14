In this week’s Shetland Times

News

Shetland Times March 14, 2025
In today’s (Friday, 14th March) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE: Lifesaving letters highlighted by Viking Genes volunteers

• EXCLUSIVE: New figures reveal sick days on ferries

• EXCLUSIVE: New energy park could be bigger than Sullom Voe

• EXCLUSIVE: Dunter damage dearer than thought

• EXCLUSIVE: Lace knitting word makes it into Oxford English Dictionary

• EXCLUSIVE: China’s star teacher ‘honoured’ by recognition

• See full coverage of all the latest energy news in two pages of Energy Zone

• Bressay Up-Helly-A’ report and pictures

• Catch our reviews from the Shetland Drama Festival

• SPORT: Persistence pays off for hockey players

Click here to get The Shetland Times delivered to your device every Friday morning.

