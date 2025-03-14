‘It’s been a long time coming’ – Guizer Jarl ‘delighted’ to be leading Smuha

The Guizer Jarl's Squad after putting up the bill.

South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ is under way and the Guizer Jarl said he was “delighted” to be leading the event.

The Bill Procession took place at 6.30am today (Friday) setting off from Voxter Road to the carpark below the former Kirk in Cunningsburgh.

It was a bright crisp start for the Guizer Jarl’s Squad who were cheered and beeped by passing motorist on the A970.

The Bill also doubled up as a handy stand for cans of Tennent’s.

Guizer Jarl Michael Farmer said today had been “a long time coming”.

“It’s been eight years because of Covid and everything else.

“So we’ve been planning this for a long while.

“And we are just delighted to be here.

“To see eeryone in their suits is the best.”

The squad has a busy day ahead of them, with trips to schools, care homes and more.

Lighting up for this evening’s procession is at 7.30pm.