NorthLink sea trials not expected to affect tonight’s sailing

Hjaltland sailing off Bressay. Photo: Nick McCaffrey.

NorthLink passenger ferry Hjaltland has been undergoing sea trials off the coast of Shetland this morning.

The ferry, which recently returned from an extended stay in dry dock after suffering a flooded pump room, headed south out of the harbour after dropping her passengers off this morning (Friday).

The Hjaltland’s route on Maine Traffic.

The Hjaltland is currently the only passenger ferry in operation on the Lerwick-Aberdeen service, as the Hrossey entered dry dock earlier this weel.

However, NorthLink has offered assurances there is no impact anticipated to this evening’s departure.

“This is planned operational activity,” NorthLink said.