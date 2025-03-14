News

POLL: Could new ‘cluster’ proposal help take control over energy sector?

March 14, 2025 0
POLL: Could new ‘cluster’ proposal help take control over energy sector?
A view of the propsosed Neshion enery park from Scatast. Image: Neshion Ltd

Thousands of acres in Northmavine could be given special status as an “energy cluster” in a bid to secure greater control over the rapidly growing renewables sector.

The proposed “development framework” would cover Sullom Voe Terminal, Shetland Gas Plant and Scatsta Airport – as well as surrounding croftland.

It would also host plans for the newly proposed 630 hectare Neshion energy park – comprising 10 turbines, battery storage and habitat management areas.

Energy firm Shetland Aerogenerators, which is leading on the project, believes it could help Shetland secure a better deal from the energy sector – including higher community benefit payments.

Chief executive David Thomson also said it could help “corral” the many large scale schemes in the pipeline into one, already industrialised site.

Developers have already set their sights on the isles for onshire and offshore wind, hydrogen production, battery parks – and all of the cables, substations needed to connect to the grid.

Mr Thomson said the idea was to take ownership of the sector’s future – rather than leaving it down to energy giants to decide.

“It’s all about co-ordination and control,” he said.

By keeping the developments in one area, Mr Thomson has also said there could be better co-ordination between projects and less disruption.

While there is concern about the rapid expansion of renewables, particularly around the Viking Energy windfarm Mr Thomson believes much of the negativity has been around the uncertainty of what might come next.

Read this week’s Energy Zone in The Shetland Times for more information about the cluster and energy park.

And have your say by taking part in our poll.

Create a Poll
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.