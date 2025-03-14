POLL: Could new ‘cluster’ proposal help take control over energy sector?

A view of the propsosed Neshion enery park from Scatast. Image: Neshion Ltd

Thousands of acres in Northmavine could be given special status as an “energy cluster” in a bid to secure greater control over the rapidly growing renewables sector.

The proposed “development framework” would cover Sullom Voe Terminal, Shetland Gas Plant and Scatsta Airport – as well as surrounding croftland.

It would also host plans for the newly proposed 630 hectare Neshion energy park – comprising 10 turbines, battery storage and habitat management areas.

Energy firm Shetland Aerogenerators, which is leading on the project, believes it could help Shetland secure a better deal from the energy sector – including higher community benefit payments.

Chief executive David Thomson also said it could help “corral” the many large scale schemes in the pipeline into one, already industrialised site.

Developers have already set their sights on the isles for onshire and offshore wind, hydrogen production, battery parks – and all of the cables, substations needed to connect to the grid.

Mr Thomson said the idea was to take ownership of the sector’s future – rather than leaving it down to energy giants to decide.

“It’s all about co-ordination and control,” he said.

By keeping the developments in one area, Mr Thomson has also said there could be better co-ordination between projects and less disruption.

While there is concern about the rapid expansion of renewables, particularly around the Viking Energy windfarm Mr Thomson believes much of the negativity has been around the uncertainty of what might come next.

