Marjolein Robertson makes shortlist for Glasgow award

Kevin Craigens March 16, 2025 0
Photo: Trudy Stade

Isles comedian Marjolein Robertson has been nominated for the Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow award.

Robertson made the seven-person shortlist which was announced on Thursday.

An “overwhelmed” Robertson took to social media to share her delight, claiming the Big Yin was the “father of storytelling comedy”.

“He’s my greatest inspiration,” she said. “So to be included in this makes me feel like leaving Shetland to pursue comedy and bring my home’s folktales to the stage was the right choice.”

The award was founded in 2023, when Janey Godley was named the inaugural winner.

Robertson could make it a hattrick of winners for the ladies, after Glaswegian Susie McCabe took home the award last year.

According to the award itself, to be eligible for the award, a comedian must take part in the Glasgow International Comedy Festival (GICF), as well as five other considerations:

  • Resilient — Be as warm as they are tough.
  • Open — Accessible to all.
  • Unapologetic — Proud and unpretentious; curious and challenging; mould-breaking.
  • Gallus — Bold and brave; self-starting.
  • Funny — Above all else, an ability to make people laugh.

The winner will be announced at the GICF Comedy Gala on Sunday 30th March in the city’s King’s Theatre.

