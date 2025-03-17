Bail refused again for man accused of theft, threatening behaviour and two assaults
A 36-year-old man charged with theft, threatening behaviour and two assaults has been remanded in custody following his second court appearance.
Adam Nelson appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court in private this morning for a full committal hearing in respect to the four charges.
Nelson, whose address was given as Shetland, entered no plea.
He was fully committed and remanded in custody.
Nelson first appeared in court in connection with these charges last Monday.