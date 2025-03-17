Every inter-island ferry will need replacing – even if tunnels progress

Calls have been made for a long-term inter-island ferry replacement programme – recognising that tunnels will take decades to advance.

Shetland Central councillor Davie Sandison welcomed the progress made on securing a new “Fivla-sized” vessel for the fleet – but said more needed to be done.

Discussing the ferry resilience review at today’s (Monday) policy and resources committee meeting, Mr Sandison said the report showed how the council needed to think “more long-term” about the replacement of vessels.

“Even if we get approval for a tunnel project, and the finance to do something like that, we are talking 10 years before one of those might be fully operational and I think it will be another 10 years before another,” he said.

“So we can easily see that we will have to renew every one of our ferries over the next 20 to 30 years.

“So it is a very welcome start to the process but I actually think we need to commit to a long-term ferry replacement programme.”

Council leader Emma Macdonald agreed.

“I think it’s clear that we need to focus on ferries as well as work that is ongoing looking at other alternatives,” she said.

Councillor Moraig Lyall noted the progress made at last week’s environment and transport committee, of which she is the chairwoman, when members agreed to continue looking into possibility of securing a larger vessel, alongside the Fivla-sized option

“We were happy to approve that approach,” she said.

The council is also seeking to replace the Good Shepherd IV as part of the separate Fair Isle ferry replacement project, using Levelling Up funding.

Many of the vessels in the fleet are approaching the end of their operational lives, with Whalsay ferry Hendra the oldest currently serving at 43 years of age.