Man appears in court accused of driving while more than five times over the limit

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 37-year-old man has appeared in court charged with driving while more than five times over the legal limit.

Murray Mannall, of Gremmasgaet, Lerwick, appeared in the town’s sheriff court this morning.

Mannal is accused of driving in Gremista Brae with 129 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath yesterday (Sunday). The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

The case has been continued without plea, until Mannall can seek legal advice.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank granted bail but demanded the seizure of the car and has restricted Mannall from driving in the meantime.