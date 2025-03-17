News

‘Torrid’ time for council finances after Trump’s tariffs wipe trillions off US stock markets

March 17, 2025 0
‘Torrid’ time for council finances after Trump’s tariffs wipe trillions off US stock markets
The US stock markets have fallen sharply. Image: Pexels from Pixabay

The collapse of the US stock market has led to a “torrid” time for the SIC’s investments, councillors have been told.

Finance manager Paul Fraser told members of today’s (Monday) policy and resources committee that the council’s reserves and pension fund had taken a hit.

Last week the US stock market lost $4 trillion in value after President Donald Trump vowed to continue with his controversial tariffs.

Mr Turmp insists the tariffs will boost US manufacturing and protect jobs - but the uncertainty has resulted in a sharp reduction in investor confidence.

Shetland South councillor Robbie McGregor asked Mr Fraser what effect the “plunge” in the US markets had on the SIC’s investments. 

Mr Fraser said that while he not seen the latest figures, there had been an impact.

“We had a very good January and I think we’ve had a fairly torrid period since then,” he said.

Mr Fraser said it had been an “exceptionally uncertain” time for the markets.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.