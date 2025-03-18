SIC launches mobile phones in schools consultation

The council is seeking views on the use of mobile phones in schools.

Parents, guardians teachers and pupils have been asked to complete a survey after the SIC sent out information on the consultation.

The engagement with key stakeholders aims to gather a wide range of perspectives on this topic and will also include in-person discussions with young people.

It is hoped to create balanced and effective guidance for the use of mobile phones in schools, which supports educational outcomes and promotes the health, safety and well-being of children, young people and staff.

Education and families committee chairman Davie Sandison said this was a “significant topic” which affected the daily lives of children, young people and staff.

“It is essential that we balance the views of all members of our school communities, alongside emerging research in this area, to develop guidance that is fair, practical and beneficial for everyone,” Mr Sandison said.

He encouraged anyone with an interest in the issue to make their voices heard.

More information on the consultation can be found on the SIC website and anyone who wishes to contribute to the discussion can email [email protected].

Responses must be submitted by before 5pm on Sunday 30th March.