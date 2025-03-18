News

SIC set to approve minor changes to community councils

March 18, 2025 0
Council chamber.

Community councils will largely remain the same as councillors are set to approve minor changes which include core funding next week.

This comes almost two years after the SIC first agreed to review the community council scheme.

Among the revisions included in the report are:

  • Merge the existing Community Council core funding allocations and Community Development Fund into one new funding scheme with a new funding mechanism;
  • Reducing the minimum age for associate membership from 16 to 12;
  • Those who are elected to another role (councillor/MSP/MP/MSYP) will no longer be allowed to be members of the community council and will have voting rights removed.

Councillors are expected to give their approval at a special meeting of the full council next week.

