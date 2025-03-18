News

SSE gives diversion warning as road closure to be in effect on Wednesday

March 18, 2025 0
SSE gives diversion warning as road closure to be in effect on Wednesday

Drivers have been warned of a diversion as road works take place from tomorrow (Wednesday) on the B9075 between Setters Corner and the Sandwater Junction.

The road will be closed from 7pm and will re-open at 7am the following morning.

A temporary diversion will be in place, with signs, via Stromfirth.

The road will be closed while energy giant SSE removes equipment from the area.

In a statement it said: “Whilst we expect the impact to be minimal, we’d like to take the opportunity to thank all road users for their understanding and cooperation – and apologise for any inconvenience that this temporary closure may cause.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.