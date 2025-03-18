SSE gives diversion warning as road closure to be in effect on Wednesday

Drivers have been warned of a diversion as road works take place from tomorrow (Wednesday) on the B9075 between Setters Corner and the Sandwater Junction.

The road will be closed from 7pm and will re-open at 7am the following morning.

A temporary diversion will be in place, with signs, via Stromfirth.

The road will be closed while energy giant SSE removes equipment from the area.

In a statement it said: “Whilst we expect the impact to be minimal, we’d like to take the opportunity to thank all road users for their understanding and cooperation – and apologise for any inconvenience that this temporary closure may cause.”