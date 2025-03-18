Work begins on Brae energy hub

Work has begun on the new Brae rural energy hub – marking a major milestone in the project.

Local company RG Construction, led by Robbie Gray, has been appointed as the main contractor.

They have begun transforming the Brae Youth & Community Centre with insulation, new heating, solar and batteries creating a warm, energy efficient facility.

Previous activities at the Brae Youth and Community Centre will continue once re-opened in summer, and the energy hub will be a new addition, supporting the community in reducing energy costs and carbon emissions.

The renovation of the BYCC started this month and is due for completion in August.

The refurbished building will improve the existing facilities at the BYCC and add in co-working spaces, an information centre for energy efficiency, electric vehicle charging stations, a community café and facilities for a car club and e-bike rentals.

Robbie Gray, managing director of RG Construction expressed enthusiasm for the project: “We are

excited to be part of this transformative initiative. Our team and valued sub-contractors are committed to delivering a high-quality renovation that will serve as a cornerstone for Shetland’s journey to Net Zero.”

Crucially, the Brae Rural Energy Hub CIC will be led by a community board, ensuring local voices and

needs are at the forefront of its operations. The hub is actively seeking new directors to join its team.