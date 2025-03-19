Attackers jailed for vicious assault

Edinburgh High Court (Scottish Courts and Tribunals).

Two attackers who scarred their vicim for life tried to flee a crime scene by using a fake name at an airport and hiding in a car boot at a ferry terminal, a court heard.

Rhys Chan,33, and Tyler Kidd,30, tried to get off Shetland in a hurry after subjecting Jordan Palmer to a horrifying assault in Lerwick on 22nd November 2023.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the pair and their accomplice Kyle Swannie,28, of Shetland, were responsible for an attack in which an axe and a knife were used on Mr Palmer.

Judge Lord Young heard how the attack left Mr Palmer scarred for life. But Chan and Kidd, both of Leicester, tried to avoid detection for the assault.

The court heard how Chan turned up at the island’s Sumburgh Airport the day after committing the attack and tried to travel using the name “Daniel Robinson”.

Meanwhile, Kidd travelled to Lerwick ferry terminal on 29th November in the boot of a vehicle.

Police Scotland officers foiled the escape attempts and brought the pair to justice.

Today (Wednesday), the two English crooks appeared alongside Swannie for sentencing. The three men pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Palmer to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Chan and Kidd also each admitted to a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice by trying to get off Shetland. Kidd also pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Palmer on an earlier occasion at the Trench Bar in Lerwick on 17th September 2023.

Lord Young handed Chan and Kidd four year sentences for their crimes. Swannie was given three years for his actions.

He told Chan: “Your attack left lasting psychological injuries and scars on your victims.”

The trio originally pleaded guilty to their crimes at a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow in January 2025. The hearing had been continued until Wednesday for Crown lawyers to tell the court of the circumstances surrounding the attacks on Mr Palmer.

Prosecutor Scott McKenzie told the court that Kidd first assaulted Mr Palmer at about 1am outside the Trench bar in Lerwick.

The court heard how this happened after Mr Palmer and Mr Kidd had spent the evening drinking there and became involved in an argument with each other.

The court heard on 22nd November 2023, Mr Palmer received a phone call from a “friend” at around midnight. His pal asked him to come and meet him for a “chat” in his car at a car park in Lerwick.

Mr McKenzie said that when Mr Palmer went to see his acquaintance, he got into the back seat of his car only to find a masked man was sitting beside him.

Mr McKenzie added: “At the same time another man got into the front passenger seat of the car. Both these males were dressed in black and had their faces covered by wearing balaclavas.”

Mr McKenzie said these males were Chan and Kidd.

He added: “As Tyler Kidd got in, Jordan Palmer could see that he was holding what Jordan Palmer described as a miniature axe.

“He struck Jordan Palmer with it on the head.

“He then instructed Chan to ‘chef him up’ whereupon Chan produced and started brandishing a large knife – this was a black handled kitchen knife.

“Thinking he was going to be stabbed, Jordan Palmer grabbed the knife by the blade cutting his finger in the process.

“At that point Tyler Kidd struck him again with the axe hitting him on the cheek. Jordan Palmer then managed to get out of the car and began to flee.

“As he was getting out of the car however, Chan stabbed him twice piercing each buttock.”

The court heard that Swannie was waiting outside and started chasing Mr Palmer as he tried to escape the scene. He grabbed hold of Mr Palmer’s t shirt and scratched the right side of his chest and neck.

Meanwhile, on November 23, security staff at Sumburgh Airport had their attention drawn to a man who was behaving oddly in the departure lounge.

The court heard that this man was Chan and had checked in as Daniel Robinson and was making attempts to avoid recognition. The police were called and he was arrested.

Mr McKenzie said that Kidd was arrested on 29th November after police received intelligence he was trying to get off Shetland by hiding in a car boot.

Mr McKenzie said: “At about 16.50 hours that day, having been alerted to the presence of that car at the terminal, they traced the car.

“The boot was opened and Tyler Kidd was seen underneath clothing and luggage. At 1655 hours, he was cautioned and told that he was under arrest.”

Defence counsels for the accused men told the court that their clients accepted responsibility for their actions and accepted prison was inevitable.