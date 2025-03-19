Freighter-flex designs win passenger support for prioritising cabins over pods

The 3D renders shown at the public events are example layouts of the passenger areas. Four person cabin. Image: Leadship.

Passengers have welcomed new designs for the freighter-flex vessels - and their focus on cabins over pods.

Visitors to the public engagement event held yesterday (Tuesday) were generally impressed by what they saw.

The two new vessels are hoped to enter service in 2029, offering greater freight capacity, quicker crossings and improved fuel efficiency.

The 3D renders shown at the public events are example layouts of the passenger areas. Three person cabin. Image: Leadship.

In “flex” mode they will also able to carry up to 200 passengers, helping to ease capacity constraints during the busier summer months.

The existing passenger ferries, Hjaltland and Hrossey, will also remain in service.

It was the passenger element of the designs that attracted greatest interest.

Bill Adams, who regularly travels on the NorthLink service said the designs seemed “very promising”.

“I’m really pleased to see they’ve included more of the cabins,” said the 78-year-old from Lerwick.

The 3D renders shown at the public events are example layouts of the passenger areas. Two person cabin. Image: Leadship.

Mr Adams had been worried the on board accommodation would be provided via pod lounges - which he dislikes.

“They’re an abomination,” he said.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to whose travelled in the pods has said ‘never again’.

“I can’t understand this obsessions with pods.”

The 3D renders shown at the public events are example layouts of the passenger areas. Dining area. Image: Leadship.

Display boards at the event, which took place at the Shetland Museum and Archives, showed plans for two, three and four berth cabins, including four pet-friendly cabins.

Display boards at the event, which took place at the Shetland Museum and Archives, showed plans for two, three and four berth cabins.

The schematics also featured four pet-friendly cabins and two with disability access, as well as a cafeteria and bar

Of the 200 passenger spaces on board, 192 would be provided within cabins, all of which would have en suite facilities.

The 3D renders shown at the public events are example layouts of the passenger areas. Forward lounge. Image: Leadship.

CMAL technical manager Lewis Hammell said pods were also being considered for the remaining passenger spaces - but these could be “Japanese-style” single occupant designs.

Mr Hammell said options were still being considered and “nothing is set in stone”.

He said public feedback had been “pretty positive”.

“If there’s been one concern, it’s that the money has not been here soon enough,” he added.

“We’re fairly confident funds will be available in the next financial year.”

The 3D renders shown at the public events are example layouts of the passenger areas. Sitting area. Image: Leadship.

According to information shared at the event, the new vessels will be able to transport 33 per more freight.

Their top speed will also be significantly faster – up to 20 knots for southbound journeys.

The added speed is intended to allow time-sensitive freight, such as fresh fish, to travel on the freight boats.

Currently this cargo tends to travel south on the passenger ferries, due to their quicker crossing times.

The new vessels would be 140-metres in length, which is longer than the Hildasay and Helliar, and the maximum length that can safely operate within the Port of Aberdeen.

They will be the largest ships in CMAL’s 37-strong fleet.

Representatives from Transport Scotland and NorthLink Ferries were on hand at the three-hour event to answer questions and take feedback.

Some visitors asked why the process took so long - with a 36 month design and build time once contracts are awarded.

Other questions centred on whether the added capacity would be sufficient for the growing travel demands.

As NorthLink Ferries has repeatedly reported to the external transport forum, demands for cabins, car deck space has been growing steadily since the pandemic.

It is hoped the new vessels will help to reduce the constraints at pinch points during the season, including when passenger vessels are in dry dock.