Man admits to driving while fives times the limit

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 37-year-old man has pleaded guilty to driving while more than five times the legal limit.

Murray Mannall appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court for the second time today (Wednesday), when he handed a letter to Sheriff Ian Cruickshank apologising for his actions.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said police had been called to attend Mannall’s house, in Gremmasgaet, Lerwick, on Sunday after concern was raised about his welfare.

However, they found him behind the wheel of a car in Gremista Brae at around 6pm while on their way.

After a roadside screening test, Mannall was arrested.

He later gave a reading of 129 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22.

Defence agent Tommy Allan asked the sheriff to defer sentencing for reports, adding: “There’s clearly something going on.”

Sheriff Cruickshank reminded Mr Allan that Mannall had already forfeited his car at Monday’s custody hearing.

However, Mr Allan told the court he was unaware of the matter.

The sheriff imposed an interim order disqualifying Mannall from driving, and continued the motion for forfeiture until 9th April.