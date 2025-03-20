Folk festival secures £10,000 sponsorship

Shetland Folk Festival committee member Louise Jamieson and Shetland Stays director Emily Smith.

Shetland Stays is the new headline sponsor for the Shetland Folk Festival after giving the largest private donation worth £10,000.

The newly-launched accommodation management service is dedicated to enhancing the visitor

experience in the isles.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the festival.

Folk festival committee member Louise Jamieson welcomed the new partnership with open arms.

Ms Jamieson said it was “amazing” the company had given the largest ever private donation to the festival.

“This allows us to focus on delivering yet another fantastic year of music and culture for Shetland,” she said.

Director for Shetland Stays Emily Smith said the sponsorship comes in a move to boost the “exciting cultural events” in the isles and ensure they are well supported.

“The impact of events like the Shetland Folk Festival on the local economy and tourism sector cannot be

underestimated,” Ms Smith said.

She added that she was “thrilled” to back an event which “brings so much talent” to the isles as well as tourism.